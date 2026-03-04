BBC Censorship of Fluoridation: A Clear Cut Case

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Approximately 6.6 million people in England drink fluoridated water, which began in 1966. The UK government is proposing to fluoridate more areas

In November 2025 Professor Paul Connett (PhD), former director of the Fluoride Action Network, held a press conference. The panel included former BBC journalist Michele Paduano, Vyvyan Howard (MB. ChB. PhD. FRCPath) and Ellen Connett. Together they revealed the details of the BBC’s efforts to withhold important information about new (further) discoveries relating to the potential dangers of community water fluoridation

Everything below is mentioned during the press conference. The Youtube version is here

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In this study, higher prenatal fluoride exposure, in the general range of exposures reported for other general population samples of pregnant women and nonpregnant adults, was associated with lower scores on tests of cognitive function in the offspring at age 4 and 6-12 y

🔹 The above 12 year study can be found here

🔹 The American Dental Association’s initial attempt to undermine the study can be found here

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JAMA Pediatrics Editors Summary - Fluoride IQ 2019

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If you search for something relating to fluoride on the website of the Journal of the American Medical Association nowadays things are considerably different

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Information about the claims made in the above press conference (including the history) can be found in this recently published book. It includes two essays by Paul Connett and Vyvyan Howard and a third by former BBC reporter Michele Paduano

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With the narrative punch of Jonathan Harr’s A Civil Action and the commitment to environmental truth-telling of Erin Brockovich, The Fluoride Deception documents a powerful connection between big corporations, the U.S. military, and the historic reassurances of fluoride safety provided by the nation’s public health establishment The Fluoride Deception reads like a thriller, but one supported by two hundred pages of source notes, years of investigative reporting, scores of scientist interviews, and archival research in places such as the newly opened files of the Manhattan Project and the Atomic Energy Commission. The book is nothing less than an exhumation of one of the great secret narratives of the industrial era: how a grim workplace poison and the most damaging environmental pollutant of the cold war was added to our drinking water and toothpaste

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The BBC World Service episode Lee Puddifoot refers to, ‘Fluoride: What you need to know’(aired in March 2025) can be heard here

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